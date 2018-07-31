Francis Carchedi Sells 32,671 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) VP Francis Carchedi sold 32,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.87, for a total value of $13,782,914.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $415.85. 258,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,124. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.61. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $255.41 and a 1-year high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.09.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

