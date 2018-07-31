Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust opened at $24.98 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 592,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 248,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,016,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

