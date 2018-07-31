Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6098040006929 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.