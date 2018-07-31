Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $370,841,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,212,000 after purchasing an additional 289,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of Prologis opened at $65.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,889 shares of company stock worth $3,688,536. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

