Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.48 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $70.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

