Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 315.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 99.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12,734.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 191,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 190,005 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern opened at $168.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $172.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $167.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.30.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

