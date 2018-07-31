Forrester Research (FORR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) in a report issued on Monday morning.

“We are reducing our 2018 and 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $1.36 and $1.60 from $1.42 and $1.65, respectively. The changes were largely due to the dilutive impact of recent acquisitions.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

FORR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,396. The stock has a market cap of $801.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.37. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.69%. research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $345,141.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Forrester Research by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

