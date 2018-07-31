FMC Corp (FMC) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in FMC by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,528,791.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

FMC opened at $89.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $72.73 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

