Flushing Financial (FFIC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flushing Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.015023368524 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 1,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In other news, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $87,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,126.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

