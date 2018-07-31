FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS (GUNR) Holdings Trimmed by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS (NYSEARCA:GUNR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS comprises approximately 6.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.25% of FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GUNR. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 716,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Filament LLC raised its stake in FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Filament LLC now owns 91,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

GUNR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,917. FLEXSHARES TR/MORNINGSTAR GLB UPS has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

