Flex Ltd (FLEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 56,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $851,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $3,469,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,421,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,201. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $91,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flex by 412.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,538 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 162.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,131,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex traded down $0.09, hitting $13.89, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 123,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Flex has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Flex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

