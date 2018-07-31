Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 728% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,139,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at $214,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five9 opened at $32.18 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Five9 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

