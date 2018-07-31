Fiserv (FISV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiserv earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.0005247525203 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:
- Fiserv and BlueVoyant Announce Strategic Alliance (investingnews.com)
- Fiserv invests in New York cyber firm led by former NSA, FBI experts (bizjournals.com)
- Fiserv joins with BlueVoyant to help financial institutions fight cybercrime (finextra.com)
- Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Fiserv (FISV) (finance.yahoo.com)
- Financial Institutions Fight Cybercrime with Intelligent Platform from Fiserv and BlueVoyant (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of Fiserv opened at $74.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $3,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,038,993 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
