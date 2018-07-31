Fiserv (FISV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiserv earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.0005247525203 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fiserv opened at $74.46 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $3,851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,038,993 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

