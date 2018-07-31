FirstCash (FCFS) Initiates Stock Buyback Program

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares on Thursday, July 26th. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

