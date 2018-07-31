First US Bancshares (FUSB) Issues Earnings Results

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%.

FUSB stock remained flat at $$11.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.34. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

