First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.23% of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

