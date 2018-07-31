First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

FMY opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

In related news, insider James W. Snyder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Common Stock

There is no company description available for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund.

