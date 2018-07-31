First Solar (FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a report published on Friday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $51.57 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,143.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,426 shares of company stock worth $553,118 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 381.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

