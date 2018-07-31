First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $41.31 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 710,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.16 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. General Electric has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

