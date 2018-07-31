First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 147,187 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,849.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,407,000 after purchasing an additional 944,000 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,978,000. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 237.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 428,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,402,000 after purchasing an additional 252,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services opened at $109.01 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $4,531,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,869 shares of company stock worth $9,136,762. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

