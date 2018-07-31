First Quadrant L P CA Buys 116,271 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.45% of Federated Investors worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 312,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 61,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors opened at $24.21 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

