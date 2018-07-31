First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 92,728 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 983.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,728 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $434,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 40.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Haemonetics by 511.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 89,082 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 474.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

