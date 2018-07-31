First of Long Island (FLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million.

Shares of FLIC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,709. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $128,340.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $292,220. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.