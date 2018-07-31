First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 285.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 476,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Seaport Global Securities lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

