First National Trust Co Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.