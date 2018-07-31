First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 150,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Spitler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $246,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Hotchkiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $103,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,560.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $165.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

