First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,769,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162,973 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,592,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,144,000 after purchasing an additional 307,086 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,889,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry E. Sheridan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $2,906,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $52.48 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

