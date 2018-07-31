First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $761,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 849,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $59,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

