First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.7743273327625 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FDEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,630. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.90.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. equities analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $75,121 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

