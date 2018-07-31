First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) versus Veracyte (VCYT) Financial Analysis

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) and Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Veracyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Choice Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Veracyte has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Veracyte.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Veracyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% Veracyte -38.69% -91.03% -41.36%

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veracyte has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Veracyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.42 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.33 Veracyte $71.95 million 5.22 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -11.95

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veracyte. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Choice Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Veracyte shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Veracyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Veracyte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

