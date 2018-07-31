First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes $306,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard opened at $72.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

