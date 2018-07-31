First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $232,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 18.55%. analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONA. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

