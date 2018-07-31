First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 85.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 277,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Sanofi traded up $0.43, hitting $43.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 105,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,686. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.