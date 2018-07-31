First American Financial (FAF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

