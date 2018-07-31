Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,451 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 29th total of 708,971 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $117,745.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $298,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $169,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,252 shares of company stock worth $304,383. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpaw Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Finjan during the first quarter worth about $8,198,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Finjan by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Finjan during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Finjan by 133.2% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

FNJN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Finjan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Finjan opened at $4.11 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of -0.86. Finjan has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

