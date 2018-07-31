Financial Survey: Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riot Blockchain and Oxford Immunotec Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.75%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Oxford Immunotec Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 611.84 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -2.81 Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million 2.98 -$32.88 million ($1.36) -8.73

Riot Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Immunotec Global. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riot Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Oxford Immunotec Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -2,726.37% -125.99% -97.12% Oxford Immunotec Global -34.13% -43.51% -24.49%

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats Riot Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis. The company is also developing a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as lyme disease, as well as for use in screening blood for the parasite babesia microti that causes babesiosis; and T-SPOT.CMV test that measures the strength of a patient's cellular response to CMV infection. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC markets its T-SPOT.TB test through a direct sales force in the United States, certain European countries, and Japan, as well as through distributors in other parts of the world. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

