Financial Survey: First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) vs. Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and First Interstate Bancsystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Interstate Bancsystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $144.54 million 4.11 $31.27 million $1.89 18.94 First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 4.73 $106.52 million $2.01 21.57

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate Bancsystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.91% 10.02% 1.12% First Interstate Bancsystem 21.49% 10.41% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Mercantile Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 49 automated teller machines. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 49 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.