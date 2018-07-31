Financial Review: Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.08 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -3.41 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.70 $48.67 million $1.72 14.74

Westlake Chemical Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -1.83% -7.78% -4.22% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.34% 5.30% 3.39%

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pacific Ethanol does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Ethanol and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43

Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.07%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Pacific Ethanol on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

