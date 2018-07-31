Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

FISI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In related news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $514.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.