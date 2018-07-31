Financial Contrast: Time Warner (TWX) versus DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17% DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock -7.40% 19.34% 5.10%

This table compares Time Warner and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock $6.87 billion 1.99 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.67

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Time Warner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Time Warner and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 17 4 0 2.19 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock 1 11 11 0 2.43

Time Warner currently has a consensus target price of $103.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $27.19, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Time Warner’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Time Warner is more favorable than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock.

Summary

Time Warner beats DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

