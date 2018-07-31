Financial Comparison: Vodafone Group (VOD) versus Millicom International Cellular (MIICF)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) and Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Vodafone Group pays out 177.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Millicom International Cellular pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular 1.86% 3.46% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 0 1 9 1 3.00 Millicom International Cellular 1 0 2 0 2.33

Vodafone Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Vodafone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vodafone Group and Millicom International Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $54.48 billion 1.22 $3.24 billion $1.36 18.30 Millicom International Cellular $6.02 billion 1.07 $85.00 million $1.08 58.80

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Vodafone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Millicom International Cellular on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere. It also offers Internet of Things connections to communicate securely with network; and cloud and security services for public and private cloud, as well as cloud based applications and products for securing networks and devices. In addition, the company offers carrier services, such as international voice, IP transit, and messaging. Further, it provides renting of mobile virtual network services. Vodafone Group Plc serves approximately 536 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions. The company markets its products and services under the Tigo, Tigo Business, Tigo Money, Tigo Sports, and Tigo Music brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

