Financial Comparison: JetBlue Airways (JBLU) vs. easyJet (EJTTF)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JetBlue Airways has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways and easyJet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 1 9 4 0 2.21 easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus price target of $22.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than easyJet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways and easyJet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $7.02 billion 0.81 $1.15 billion $1.71 10.47 easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than easyJet.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways 11.30% 10.80% 4.98% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats easyJet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

