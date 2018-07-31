Financial Comparison: DANSKE Bk A/S/S (DNKEY) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

DANSKE Bk A/S/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get DANSKE Bk A/S/S alerts:

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE Bk A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 2 2 0 0 1.50

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.90%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than DANSKE Bk A/S/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DANSKE Bk A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE Bk A/S/S $7.31 billion 3.71 $3.17 billion $1.68 8.74 Westamerica Bancorporation $190.46 million 8.39 $50.02 million N/A N/A

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE Bk A/S/S 41.47% 11.84% 0.56% Westamerica Bancorporation 28.19% 11.15% 1.19%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats DANSKE Bk A/S/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DANSKE Bk A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's Corporates & Institutions segment offers strategic advice, financial solutions and products in capital markets, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and transaction banking to corporate and institutional customers. Its Wealth Management segment provides life insurance, health and accident insurance, unit-linked, pension savings, wealth and asset management, and private banking products and services to private individuals, companies, and institutional investors. The company's Northern Ireland segment offers various banking services. Danske Bank A/S also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. The company operates 280 branches in 8 countries. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 82 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DANSKE Bk A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DANSKE Bk A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.