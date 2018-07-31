Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.18-5.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,084. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

