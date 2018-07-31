Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.9179003886667 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,178 shares of company stock worth $1,604,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

