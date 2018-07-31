Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Insider Brent B. Bickett Sells 50,000 Shares

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) insider Brent B. Bickett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

