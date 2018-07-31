Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday.

