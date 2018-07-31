FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 903.8% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 18,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx opened at $240.44 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $203.13 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

