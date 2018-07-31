Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association traded down $0.05, hitting $1.52, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.82. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides liquidity and stability support services for the mortgage market in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

