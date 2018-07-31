Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association traded down $0.05, hitting $1.52, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.82. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides liquidity and stability support services for the mortgage market in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

