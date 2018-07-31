Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CommerceHub (CHUBK) Stock Price

News articles about CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommerceHub earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9709169027231 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CHUBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CommerceHub remained flat at $$22.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. CommerceHub has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of -0.88.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing solutions for large retailers, consumer brands, and marketplaces primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides assortment expansion solutions, which enable its retailer customers to communicate electronically with their drop-ship suppliers; and demand channel solutions that allow sellers to upload their entire product catalog to platform and then transform and syndicate that product catalog to a range of e-commerce demand channels to facilitate consumer demand generation.

